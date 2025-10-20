WTB: Chrome Book that is still supported by Google

Format _C:
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2001
- Messages
- 4,019
Hi there my stepfather is in Vermont and his old laptop died.
I was wondering if anyone happens to have a cheap Chrome book for sale that works and is still supported by Google
All I ask is that it works and is supported by Google.
I don't need any accessories except the power adapter/charger
Thank You!
