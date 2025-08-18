  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Cheapest PSU with 8pin PCIe connector

Building a Minecraft PC for the kid with a Haswell 8 core CPU, 32GB of ram, a old Sata SSD, and a AMD 580X 8GB. Need a PSU with a PCIe 8 pin connector as the one in the old TS140 case doesn't.

I'm guessing it will need at least 400W but I wouldn't turn down more.

