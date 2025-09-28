  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB Cheapest Android Phone with DisplayPort Alt Mode

R

rufio

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 4, 2003
Messages
1,443
Looking for the cheapest Android phone with DisplayPort Alt Mode. Trying to get my wife set up with steamlink to a portable USBC 1080p monitor. Was going to use my old Pixel 7A, but I guess they hardware disabled the functionality to force you to use chromecast for screen mirroring.

All it will be used for is steamlink, while plugged in/charging so battery life does not matter, screen quality is moot, but digitizer should still be fully functional.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top