WTB Cheapest Android Phone with DisplayPort Alt Mode

Looking for the cheapest Android phone with DisplayPort Alt Mode. Trying to get my wife set up with steamlink to a portable USBC 1080p monitor. Was going to use my old Pixel 7A, but I guess they hardware disabled the functionality to force you to use chromecast for screen mirroring.
All it will be used for is steamlink, while plugged in/charging so battery life does not matter, screen quality is moot, but digitizer should still be fully functional.
