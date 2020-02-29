WTB cheapest 1070 .......and ....AMD MB & CPU combo

I won't be able to afford both the vid card and the combo so I will buy what I can get first. I still have a 980GTX and am willing to trade it towards a good 1070 or better. Upgrade your friend's PC with the 980 or make your mom able to play Witcher 3. The 980 was a factory new warranty replacement a year ago and I haven't even gamed on it. Cash price under $180.00.



WTB AMD MB combo, minimum 2700X, 16 gig, and good MB. Would prefer to better than a 450 but probably won't get any offers. Must be $250.00 max shipped.

I have great HEAT and have been here a long time. I will also trade the 980gtx towards a combo deal if you have a need and a good price.