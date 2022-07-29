WTB cheaper but current CPU, Mobo, and possibly RAM combo

Gigantopithecus
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2009
- Messages
- 1,611
Looking for a relatively current, clean, fully functional CPU, mobo, and possibly RAM combo. Interested in Intel 10th gen or AMD 3000-series or newer CPU plus motherboard combo. Not looking to spend much, about $250 shipped without RAM would be my max. ATX and mATX are good. If AM4, I do not need the heatsink. If Intel, I do need a heatsink.
Only interested in a 16GB (2x8GB) RAM kit to go with it.
Please PM details including make, model, condition, and shipped cost to 80525. Please don't send me a vague PM like 'Ryzen 5 and B450 board, how much will you pay?'
I can pay via PayPal. My 378-0-0, 17-year-old Heatware is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
Only interested in a 16GB (2x8GB) RAM kit to go with it.
Please PM details including make, model, condition, and shipped cost to 80525. Please don't send me a vague PM like 'Ryzen 5 and B450 board, how much will you pay?'
I can pay via PayPal. My 378-0-0, 17-year-old Heatware is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
Last edited: