WTB: cheap X58 motherboard

Hi [H],

This might be a reach, but mobo seems to have died on friends computer that I built for him.
If someone has a cheap x58 board that can let go, I would love to hear from you.

If not, might try and convince him to hit up MC & upgrade to ryzen.
Having all the hardware already makes it easier to just replace.

He plays WoW, CoD and Destiny mostly.

Thanks as always
 
