WTB cheap PC that has working CPU for an RX580 build

hardware_failure
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2008
- Messages
- 1,358
looking for a cheapo gen 7 or 8 (dell or HP or whatever) with cpu that works that has the power for an RX580. I have lots of ram. looking to spend in the ~$100 range if possible. (of course in addition to shipping) I do have some spare cpus (i5 7500, i7 8700 etc if I have to plop one in) does need to have a PSU that can support the video card, (450 watt+ with 8 pin pcie plug) thats all I really care about. Havent had much luck with ebay.
Thanks.
Thanks.