Building a basic computer for a kid my daughter knows whos family is not really education priority. I see potential in the boy if someone will give him a chance so I want to give him a basic computer to start him out. I got a 2200g that I had bought to do i bios update for my motherboard to run a 5800x. So if anyone has a budget motherboard for this proc, perhaps some matching memory I got the case, hs, harddrives, os, etc. LMK how much shipped to 33177.