WTB: Cheap LGA 1150 (Haswell) CPU, Low profile LGA 115X CPU Cooler

NobleX13

I am in need of a very cheap LGA1150 CPU for a pFsense system I'm putting together for a buddy. I thought I had a spare i5-4570S laying around but I can't find it. I do need AES-NI support for this build, so I think the Pentium G3420 and similar are out of the running.

Edit: I also sheared off one of the mounting screws for the CPU cooler in this little box. Also now in the market for an Intel LGA 115X CPU cooler with a very low profile.

Heatware: NobleX13 (224-0-0)
 
Last edited:
Furious_Styles

If a stock intel would work I have extra, just PM me.
 
