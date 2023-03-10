WTB: Cheap Intel 4th gen LGA1150 chips, DDR3-SODIMMs, Mini-ITX chassis, basic laptops

compgeek89
I should have a few 4th gen Intel H3 ITX boards on the way and want to have some parts for low-cost embedded builds (e.g. Firewalls/NASs, etc.). I like to be able to put things like this together for friends/family/co-workers when they have a need. Closer to free, the better on all these! Looking for old parts that are presumably on their way out...
CPUs: I am most interested in i5/i7 "T" chips due to power/performance envelope, but really anything, especially if it's close to free!
Here's the official list of compatible chips (Xeons won't work, unfortunately): https://www.cpu-world.com/Sockets/Socket_1150_LGA1150_H3.html
Heatsinks: If you have heatsinks for the above, that would be super helpful as well
RAM: I am interested in 4/8 or even 16GB DDR3-SODIMM modules if they exist (I am not sure that they do). I wouldn't necessarily pass on 2GB SODIMMs if they come with other parts on this list, but not sure it's even worth paying to ship those by themselves...
Chassis: Interested in just about any form-factor mini-ITX chassis. External power brick models would be especially attractive.
Laptops: Totally separate, but I also am trying to help a few friends on a budget find solid long-term laptops. I am willing to do upgrades to swappable parts, but would like Intel 9th Gen i5/i7 or Ryzen 4th gen 5/7 or better. Price range here is ideally sub-$300 range, but potentially up to $500 if the specs justify it! 15" probably ideal.
Shipping to 41035. Can pay however. Let me know what you have. Thanks!
