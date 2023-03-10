WTB: Cheap Intel 4th gen LGA1150 chips, DDR3-SODIMMs, Mini-ITX chassis, basic laptops

I should have a few 4th gen Intel H3 ITX boards on the way and want to have some parts for low-cost embedded builds (e.g. Firewalls/NASs, etc.). I like to be able to put things like this together for friends/family/co-workers when they have a need. Closer to free, the better on all these! Looking for old parts that are presumably on their way out...

CPUs: I am most interested in i5/i7 "T" chips due to power/performance envelope, but really anything, especially if it's close to free!
Here's the official list of compatible chips (Xeons won't work, unfortunately): https://www.cpu-world.com/Sockets/Socket_1150_LGA1150_H3.html

Heatsinks: If you have heatsinks for the above, that would be super helpful as well

RAM: I am interested in 4/8 or even 16GB DDR3-SODIMM modules if they exist (I am not sure that they do). I wouldn't necessarily pass on 2GB SODIMMs if they come with other parts on this list, but not sure it's even worth paying to ship those by themselves...

Chassis: Interested in just about any form-factor mini-ITX chassis. External power brick models would be especially attractive.

Laptops: Totally separate, but I also am trying to help a few friends on a budget find solid long-term laptops. I am willing to do upgrades to swappable parts, but would like Intel 9th Gen i5/i7 or Ryzen 4th gen 5/7 or better. Price range here is ideally sub-$300 range, but potentially up to $500 if the specs justify it! 15" probably ideal.

Shipping to 41035. Can pay however. Let me know what you have. Thanks!
 
Do the DDR3 SODIMM's need to be matched pairs? Possibly interested in single sticks? I have some laying around but the only matched pair I have is 1gb sticks, but have a few larger one off sticks.
 
I have the following:

2 x 2GB Elpida PC3-10600s p/n EBJ21UE8BDS0-DJ-F
2 x 8GB Kingston PC3-12800 p/n KTH-X3C/8G
 
Larger one-off should be just fine. Let me know what you have!
jimthebob said:
Do the DDR3 SODIMM's need to be matched pairs? Possibly interested in single sticks? I have some laying around but the only matched pair I have is 1gb sticks, but have a few larger one off sticks.
compgeek89 said:
Larger one-off should be just fine. Let me know what you have!
Roger. Upon checking into what I have, it seems I only have one 4gb 10600 DDR3 SODIMM. I also thought I had a 4130t CPU but I forgot that I had already sold that in a system. So I guess I only really have the one stick of RAM to offer which probably isn't worth it?
 
jimthebob said:
Roger. Upon checking into what I have, it seems I only have one 4gb 10600 DDR3 SODIMM. I also thought I had a 4130t CPU but I forgot that I had already sold that in a system. So I guess I only really have the one stick of RAM to offer which probably isn't worth it?
Probably not worth your effort since they're likely available on ebay for what it would cost you to ship it. Thank you for checking, though!
 
I believe I still have an 4570S hidden somewhere in the house, just pay shipping and it’s yours.

This is not a guarantee since I have to turn my garage upside down. I will confirm with you at the end of tomorrow…
 
