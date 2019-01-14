WTB: Cheap CPU\Mobo combos - i5/i7 2md gen to 4th. also AMD AM3 quad core cpus

Hello all,

So im doing this on side locally for extra cash. Wife got laid off from company she worked at for 13 years. They closed local location and over 400 people were let go. In any case. I was looking for mobo/CPU combos but may consider other parts as well. As long as i can build with them and make little extra cash on the side. Thanks to all on H.

Im looking for cheap CPU/Mobo combos. Something from 2nd gen i5/i7 to 4th gen. RAM not needed but if its priced with combo for Cheap, i wont turn it down. I will consider newer combos that uses DDR4 as well but it has to be cheap. There will be no overclocking so basic boards will work as well. And donations are welcomed.

Here's example of the last 3 i got this week in terms of pricing.

i5 3570k, gb z77 mobo and 16gb ram with hyper 212 cooler for $125.

I5 4670 with msi z87 mobo and 8gb ram with stock cooler for $90

i5 2500k with z68 mobo and 8gb ram with stock cooler for $100.

Also can use 5 or 6 AM3 quad cores. Prefer Phenom II x4 9xx series but will consider others.

Need some amd fx 8xxx series CPU as well. 3 would work.


Now looking for Asus sonic radar capable sound card or maybe asus motherboard thsts capable of sonic radar onboard for an i5 4690k. Have a friend thats deaf in one earr and he loves FPS. He has hard time pinpointing directional sounds. Hes wanting to try this out. Hopefully can get something for decent price.

Can use 2 x gtx 1070 for good deal. Let me know

Need some ddr4 ram. 2x8gb. Can use 2 sets. One set could be just about anything. Other one would like to try and ger rgb set. Let me know.

Thank you,

-D
 
Last edited:
Updated post to show examples of the last few I got in terms of pricing

Thanks,

-D
 
Working on a couple combos now. Thanks guys. Can use some more.

Thanks,

-D
 
Bump it up. Got one more but can use more. May consider first gen i5/i7 but has to be even cheaper.
 
Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2015
Messages
645
Not an i5/i7, but I've got an i3 combo...

I've got an i3-4130 on an ASRock H81 Pro BTC R2.0 motherboard with 4Gb (2x2Gb) DDR3 1066 that I could sell for $70 shipped if you are in the continental US. The motherboard has one x16 PCIe slot and 5 x1 PCIe slots, 2 DIMM slots.
 
Been away for a little bit. Up ot goes amd looking for asus sonic radar capable sound card or motherboard that supports it for i5 4690k.

Thank you,

-D
 
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
4,085
If you'll pay shipping, i got 4 older AMD cpu/board combos i'll send your way for free.

Asus M5A99FX, Gigabyte 970A-UD3, Asrock FM2A85X, and an Asrock 970 Extreme4. The chips are AthlonX2 BE 250s and a Sempron.

The boards should all work. I spun them up several weeks ago with intent to sell, but just don't have the time.

LMK with a pm if you're interested.
 
atp1916 said:
If you'll pay shipping, i got 4 older AMD cpu/board combos i'll send your way for free.

Asus M5A99FX, Gigabyte 970A-UD3, Asrock FM2A85X, and an Asrock 970 Extreme4. The chips are AthlonX2 BE 250s and a Sempron.

The boards should all work. I spun them up several weeks ago with intent to sell, but just don't have the time.

LMK with a pm if you're interested.
Sent ya a PM
 
Looking for the best priced gtx 1070. Can use 2 potentially. 1080 is probably not cheap enough yet. If you are in columbus ohio area i do have a like new akracing pro x luxury xl model gaming chair to trade.
 
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
1,429
I have this laying around. Was used in an office server. Works great.

ASrock G41C-GS Motherboard (mATX)
Q8200 Quad-Core Cpu
8GB (2x4gb) Mushkin Ram
Thermaltake Copper cooler
Retail box + Sata cables


DSC00245.JPG
 
im back and looking for some ddr4 ram. One set of cheap anything 2x8gb. One set of 2x8gb in rgb. Will consider non rgb as well.

Thanks,

-D
 
Joined
Apr 13, 2017
Messages
261
If you're still looking for older mobo/cpu combos:

I have an i5 2400 on an Asus P8H67 micro atx board and 16GB (4x4GB) DDR3 1600 and it's in a Rosewill Magnetar case with a 600w EVGA PSU.

PM me if you are still in need.
 
Thanks to those thats gotten with me with parts. Much appreciated. Am looking for some DDR4 still.

-D
 
Joined
Jan 6, 2012
Messages
113
I might consider dumping my 1100t for the right price. Are you in the market for the board and ram as well or just the cpu? I was going to use the setup to try a KVM passthrough experiment but it is gathering dust for now.
 
