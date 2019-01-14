WTB: Cheap CPU\Mobo combos - i5/i7 2md gen to 4th. also AMD AM3 quad core cpus

Hello all,



So im doing this on side locally for extra cash. Wife got laid off from company she worked at for 13 years. They closed local location and over 400 people were let go. In any case. I was looking for mobo/CPU combos but may consider other parts as well. As long as i can build with them and make little extra cash on the side. Thanks to all on H.



Im looking for cheap CPU/Mobo combos. Something from 2nd gen i5/i7 to 4th gen. RAM not needed but if its priced with combo for Cheap, i wont turn it down. I will consider newer combos that uses DDR4 as well but it has to be cheap. There will be no overclocking so basic boards will work as well. And donations are welcomed.



Here's example of the last 3 i got this week in terms of pricing.



i5 3570k, gb z77 mobo and 16gb ram with hyper 212 cooler for $125.



I5 4670 with msi z87 mobo and 8gb ram with stock cooler for $90



i5 2500k with z68 mobo and 8gb ram with stock cooler for $100.



Also can use 5 or 6 AM3 quad cores. Prefer Phenom II x4 9xx series but will consider others.



Need some amd fx 8xxx series CPU as well. 3 would work.





Now looking for Asus sonic radar capable sound card or maybe asus motherboard thsts capable of sonic radar onboard for an i5 4690k. Have a friend thats deaf in one earr and he loves FPS. He has hard time pinpointing directional sounds. Hes wanting to try this out. Hopefully can get something for decent price.



Can use 2 x gtx 1070 for good deal. Let me know



Need some ddr4 ram. 2x8gb. Can use 2 sets. One set could be just about anything. Other one would like to try and ger rgb set. Let me know.



Thank you,



-D