WTB CHEAP cpu/mobo combo

Looking for a cheap CPU/Mobo combo
CPU requirement = intel with quicksync support
Mobo requirement = DDR3 (preferably with ECC support)
Not gonna lie, I'm looking for dirt cheap as this is just a spur of the moment project I'll probably lose interest in quickly and end up sticking it in a closet somewhere.
