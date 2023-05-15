WTB: Cheap ATX PSU (low wattage ok, just want a good unit)

jimthebob
Gawd
Long story short, I need a "new" ATX PSU for my PfSense box. It's a pretty low power box consisting of a Xeon E3-1225 95 watt CPU, an SSD, 8gb of RAM, and a dual GBe NIC. Prefer modular but not necessary; I just want a solid unit. Dust off your 350+ watt PSU's and lmk what you have. I prefer the cheaper the better (who doesn't?!) but I will be filtering for PSU's that I find largely negative reviews for and/or are pretty old. DM me and lmk what you have and price with preferably shipping included. TY in advance!
Heatware in sig but also here: https://www.heatware.com/u/45851/to
