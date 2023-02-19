WTB Cheap ATX AM4 Motherboard that supports Ryzen 3900x

Looking for a cheap ATX AM4 motherboard that supports 3900x.



If you want to know the story why I need this motherboard, please read below...



Originally I plan to upgrade my rig from 1700x to 3900x that uses the GIGABYTE GA-AX370-Gaming (rev. 1.0) motherboard.



I flashed the BIOS to the latest version. After the CPU upgrade, I was able to run 3900x to run for about a week and then it just stopped working. One day, the computer just shutdown itself and I couldn't get the BIOS to post ever since.



After I downgraded the CPU, it started working again. However, I do notice the BIOS is rolled back to the earlier version which I have no clue why. I tried the same process to flash the BIOS and upgrade the to 3900x but no luck, the BIOS just couldn't post so I reverted back to 1700x and it started working again.



At this point, I just want to get a cheap ATX AM4 motherboard that can support the 3900x. The purpose of the machine is just a bare metal ESXI hypervisor. Nothing fancy other than running multiple virtual machines for development and testing.