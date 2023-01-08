WTB: Cheap AMD Ryzen 3000 or 5000 series AM4 processor

krylon

krylon

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2001
Messages
3,334
Just needs to be functional so I can test some other components.

Cheaper the better so probably a low core count.

I'll consider almost any model if the price is right, except for a 5500. Used and abused is okay. 😎

Please PM what you have and price!

HeatWare!
http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=247
 
Last edited:
