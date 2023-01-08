WTB: Cheap AMD Ryzen 3000 or 5000 series AM4 processor

krylon
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2001
- Messages
- 3,334
Just needs to be functional so I can test some other components.
Cheaper the better so probably a low core count.
I'll consider almost any model if the price is right, except for a 5500. Used and abused is okay. 😎
Please PM what you have and price!
HeatWare!
http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=247
Cheaper the better so probably a low core count.
I'll consider almost any model if the price is right, except for a 5500. Used and abused is okay. 😎
Please PM what you have and price!
HeatWare!
http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=247
Last edited: