WTB: CHEAP 4GB VRAM VIDEO CARD

Looking for 4GB or higher video card for a specific use case for driving multiple 4k monitors

-Do not care if it's been mined.

-Do not really care about gaming performance.

-Prefer low wattage, and it to be in excellent working condition.

- at least 2x displayport or hdmi, can be 1 dp and 1 hdmi, or 2 of each.



I'm looking to pay 50$ shipped to 21043.



back in the market again

Edit: Added required connections