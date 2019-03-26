WTB: CHEAP 4GB VRAM VIDEO CARD

Looking for 4GB or higher video card for a specific use case for driving multiple 4k monitors
-Do not care if it's been mined.
-Do not really care about gaming performance.
-Prefer low wattage, and it to be in excellent working condition.
- at least 2x displayport or hdmi, can be 1 dp and 1 hdmi, or 2 of each.

I'm looking to pay 50$ shipped to 21043.

back in the market again
Edit: Added required connections
 
