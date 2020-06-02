WTB - Case and Cooler, shipped to Bay Area California

Just finished my son's first build. We have a decent SFF system going with an i5 6400T, nice and quiet, gets the job done. But then we scored a 7700K, which will not be comfortable with the current case/cooling.



Looking for a decent case and cooler to support the 7700K - probably air because I'm making him pay for this himself (mostly), plus I think everyone should learn about air cooling before moving to water. Need this shipped to Bay Area CA so take that into account. Currently have a Mini-ITX motherboard but plan to move to regular ATX when his budget allows, so the case needs to support both.



I was considering just going with a Hyper 212 or Noctua solution which would be $30-60 new, plus maybe a Fractal/Corsair/NZXT case for under $100. Any offers need to have a significant advantage over those to make it worthwhile.