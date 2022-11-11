WTB: Bykski GPU Waterblock, for Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC 24G WITH BACKPLATE.

R

ReTiCuLeX

Gawd
Joined
Oct 31, 2002
Messages
882
Looking to buy

Bykski GPU Waterblock, for Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC 24G, PC GPU Water Cooler Liquid Cooling Block, with Metal Backplate (DC12V 4-Pin LED)

Anyone have one for sale ? Need thermal pads too but open to buying without.

Need the specific model for Gigabyte 3090 Ti

Post and or PM with your offers.

Thank you,
Heatware: Reticule
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top