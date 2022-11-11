WTB: Bykski GPU Waterblock, for Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC 24G WITH BACKPLATE.

Looking to buy



Bykski GPU Waterblock, for Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC 24G, PC GPU Water Cooler Liquid Cooling Block, with Metal Backplate (DC12V 4-Pin LED)



Anyone have one for sale ? Need thermal pads too but open to buying without.



Need the specific model for Gigabyte 3090 Ti



Post and or PM with your offers.



Thank you,

Heatware: Reticule