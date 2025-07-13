  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB Budget laptop for media consumption

I

Ikasu

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2007
Messages
1,671
Not looking for anything overly expensive. Looking to spend max up to $200, cheaper the better, shipped to 91303. Need to pick up a unit to replace a 2012 macbook air that my mother uses to browse the web and consume youtube/netflix. Windows is preferred, as I installed bootcamp on the mac ages ago, still running windows 7 (=P).

Hoping for at least 14 inches, good quality screen (not one of those terrible 1366x768 TN panels), and decent speakers considering it's for media consumption. Hopefully something that has a battery in decent shape. Could replace the battery in her laptop for around $50...But if I can find an upgrade for her instead of sinking $50 in a 13 year old laptop that may just decide to die at anytime, why not....

Let me know what you got, here or in convo. Hoping for at least 16gb of ram, and either AMD or Intel, no preference.
 
I have a Thinkpad T480, it's internal battery is dead and I have to keep the external one. I could sell it to you for like $80 plus shipping
 
