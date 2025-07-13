WTB Budget laptop for media consumption

Not looking for anything overly expensive. Looking to spend max up to $200, cheaper the better, shipped to 91303. Need to pick up a unit to replace a 2012 macbook air that my mother uses to browse the web and consume youtube/netflix. Windows is preferred, as I installed bootcamp on the mac ages ago, still running windows 7 (=P).



Hoping for at least 14 inches, good quality screen (not one of those terrible 1366x768 TN panels), and decent speakers considering it's for media consumption. Hopefully something that has a battery in decent shape. Could replace the battery in her laptop for around $50...But if I can find an upgrade for her instead of sinking $50 in a 13 year old laptop that may just decide to die at anytime, why not....



Let me know what you got, here or in convo. Hoping for at least 16gb of ram, and either AMD or Intel, no preference.