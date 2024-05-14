WTB: Budget GPUs / AM4 mATX or ITX motherboard / mITX Case / CPU Cooler

Hello Hardforum,



After being mostly absent from the tech scene for nearly six years and not having built a computer in about the same time, my recent upgrade projects and purchases from [h]ere have refueled my addiction to hardware.

That being said, I'm looking for a few things for some additional projects. Please include shipping to 37645. I offer payment through PayPal. Heatware is under Jwilliams01207



Items currently searching for:

Two budget GPUs for around $100 each, the most powerful I can get for the best price. (Upgrade from Intel HD 630 / Radeon Integrated graphics in my kid's computers)

Vega 64, Radeon VII, or a Radeon RX 5/6000 series card equivalent for my Hackintosh. (Nothing too powerful here, just looking for at least Vega 64 equivalent or slight upgrade. Current ROG Strix Vega 64 crashes computer when under load.)

AM4 mATX or ITX motherboard (Ended up with an extra cpu and need a motherboard for it to replace my wife's i3-8100T machine, prefer it to have wifi but can make due if it doesn't)

mITX Case or PCIe riser for MetallicGear Neo-G V2 case (Pretty sure the riser cable is going bad and either looking to replace the riser cable or get away from riser cables all together)

Two Cheap AIO or a low profile mITX air cooler (I have an original EVGA CLC 120mm in my Hackintosh and it's starting to click pretty loudly. I think it's the pump and just want to replace it when I move cases)

Cheap Case Fans

Two Cheap Modular PSUs



Let me know what you've got. Hoping some [H]ard members have some leftover hardware laying around in their closet from past upgrades they want to get rid of.



Thanks!