I built a rig out of the scrap heap recently, and have been slumming it on a GTX 550 TI. I'm looking for a budget upgrade for this system. Something in the $40-$60 range. NVIDIA or AMD is fine. I'm looking for something new enough to support UEFI mode, and have at least 4GB of VRAM.Payment via PayPal. Heatware: NobleX13 (220-0-0)