WTB budget Gaming PC Desktop for a Senior Citizen

OK, One of my neighbors is around 70ish and he games but nothing serious and mostly old games (Crysis, Spores, SIMs) etc, etc his old PC died recently (capacitors went bye bye) and I was trying to help him out with his HP laptop that I am sure it could handle those game but the problem is that the laptop does not have a CD/DVD Rom and the SSD is pretty small so there would not be enough room to install all of his games. I am sure I could rescue the PSU, CD/DVD Rom and Chassis but everything else is not worth keeping.



My thought was to get him all the necessary hardware and build it for him but to be honest, I have been out of the building stage for so long and I really don't want to get involve too much for fear of botching something and then having to pay it myself so... best scenario will be to buy him a pre-own from one of you guys whom I trust more that ebay sellers or somewhere else.



He would rather not pay more than 500 USD and that would be including shipping to Miami, FL. 33196 . I am sure that whatever you have tossed aside would be better than what I could build him for that much. I also think I have an old Asus GTX660 dual fan that I will pass onto him because what he has is even older than that.



Not really looking for new gen stuff, more for Reliability, something that he could use for another 8 to 10 years (the one that died recently was built in 2004 so this tells you how much he uses and/or how hard he used it). I am sure that he could use his old Windows 10 from the old PC.



I am willing to entertain whatever suggestions you have but again, I rather not get myself involved in building it, I am kinda down right now, personally speaking, but I still would like to help him before he goes to Best Buy, ebay or Amazon and get taken for a ride.



Sorry if I have structured this wrong, it has been a while and I can't remember the rules all that well.



i5 or i7 would suffice 6th Gen and above

550w PSU should also be enough for the GTX660 I would assume?

1TB SSD would be more than ok but a 512GBs would do

Decent Brand Mobo with Gaming capabilities

10/100/100 Ethernet card

CD/DVD Rom

Modest Chassis

No need for Monitor, Keyboard or Mouse as the one he has still do the job



Let me know what you have, how much are you willing to part with and if I think is a good deal I will convince him to go for it but I do ask you to try to remember that I am just trying to help and pass the favor forward. Thanks guys.