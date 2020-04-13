WTB: Budget 1080P Video Cards, PSU, HDD

Volkswagen
Moderator
Staff member
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2002
- Messages
- 4,796
Hi,
Looking to get two gaming setups based on some Dell Optiplex machines I have. These are the Standard tower- so full height video cards work.
What I need
-2 Video Cards- something like RX 580, 570, GTX 1060, GTX 1050 TI etc
-Depending on the video cards I get- might need two power supplys to power them. Something name brand 500-750W should do the trick
-Some storage- 500 GB - 1 TB Drives will work- must be in good health and SATA interface
That will do it now- paypal on standby and heat under Volkswagen https://www.heatware.com/search/go?term=volkswagen
Thanks,
Adnan
