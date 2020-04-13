WTB: Budget 1080P Video Cards, PSU, HDD

Hi,
Looking to get two gaming setups based on some Dell Optiplex machines I have. These are the Standard tower- so full height video cards work.

What I need

-2 Video Cards- something like RX 580, 570, GTX 1060, GTX 1050 TI etc
-Depending on the video cards I get- might need two power supplys to power them. Something name brand 500-750W should do the trick
-Some storage- 500 GB - 1 TB Drives will work- must be in good health and SATA interface

That will do it now- paypal on standby and heat under Volkswagen https://www.heatware.com/search/go?term=volkswagen

Thanks,

Adnan
 
