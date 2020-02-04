WTB broken/non-working Ryzen 7 1700X

G

Gigantopithecus

[H]ardOCP Case Reviewer
Joined
Aug 6, 2009
Messages
1,386
Last chip I need to complete my collection of every CPU I've owned since my folks brought home an Apple IIGS about 500 years ago.

It needs to be in good cosmetic condition. A few bent pins would be OK but if a bunch of them are all smashed up, I'd rather not buy it.

