wtb broken/cheap AIO

I am looking for an lga 775 compatible cpu block/pump combo. I'm trying to liquid cool a small commercial style ncr box and I'm having trouble finding a place to stuff a pump. Figure'd I'd see what you guys might have I could salvage from.
The fan spots are all 60mm so no generic AIO will work. I can upgrade the air cooler, but I kinda just want to have fun with it. Ideally it'll get some solid copper lines soldered to the frame to cool.
