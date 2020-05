WTB: Best V-card under $80 for work machine

Basically, this is strictly so I can play Grim Dawn on my lunch breaks....Requirements are as follows:1. MUST run off the motherboard (no PCI-E power etc)2. Minimum 2gb of RAM3. An RX 560 / 1050ti level card would be idealHeat: https://www.heatware.com/u/118072/to Hit me up with offers [H]!Thanks as always