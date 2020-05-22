WTB: Best V-card under $80 for work machine

horrorshow

Basically, this is strictly so I can play Grim Dawn on my lunch breaks....

Requirements are as follows:
1. MUST run off the motherboard (no PCI-E power etc)
2. Minimum 2gb of RAM
3. An RX 560 / 1050ti level card would be ideal

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/118072/to

Hit me up with offers [H]! (y)

Thanks as always
 
