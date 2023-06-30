WTB: Best GPU I can get for $100

theplaidfad
Lurker
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,181
Looking for something for my best friend. Life has not been kind to him, and the GTX 980 I gifted him years ago has decided that it doesn't want to live any longer. I'm hoping to find something here to get him back to one of the only things in life he enjoys. I am in a tough spot right now financially, so $100 is about all I have to spare.
Thanks for looking
Heatware under the same name you see here, and paypal is ready to go.
