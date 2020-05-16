WTB....Best ATX case I can get for $100.00 or less shipped

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,790
I don't care about RBG, I want cable management and air flow in a mid or full size case.
I was actually looking at this........ https://www.newegg.com/bgears-b-draco5907-black/p/1W8-010K-00005?Item=1W8-010K-00005
Under $75.00 shipped. I am going to build a new Ryzen set up if I can ever find a MB in stock. I don't care about pretty pictures, or lights, or bragging rights, just going to put the guts in and run it.
Anyone got one of these?
1589633465943.png
 
