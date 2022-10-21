WTB Best Android Phone I can get for $175.00 shipped. Offer increased again.

narsbars

Need a phone as good as a Pixel 4XL. I need a larger good screen with my lousy eyesight. Camera must work. Screen must be excellent, formerly Verizon, CDMA, and the case can be crap.
I use PPal G&S.
Thanks
 
groebuck

I have a ZTE Axon 10 Pro -
Physical
Display / Screen
Processor
Camera(s)
Battery
Size (L x W x D)2.89in x 6.27in x 0.31in
Weight175 grams
DescriptionAMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors | HDR10 | 398 ppi
DescriptionQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
Main CameraMain - Triple: 48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP
Selfie CameraSelfie - 20 MP
Description4000 mAh
 
SunnyD

SunnyD

Verizon isn't cdma anymore...

Anyway, I have a just about pristine honor 7x. Not sure if it's pixel 4xl sized, but it works. Let's say $50?
 
