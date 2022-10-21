WTB Best Android Phone I can get for $175.00 shipped. Offer increased again.

|Physical
|Display / Screen
|Processor
|Camera(s)
|Battery
|Size (L x W x D)
|2.89in x 6.27in x 0.31in
|Weight
|175 grams
|Description
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors | HDR10 | 398 ppi
|Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|Main Camera
|Main - Triple: 48 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP
|Selfie Camera
|Selfie - 20 MP
|4000 mAh
Thanks but it is just too old. Appreciate the offer.Verizon isn't cdma anymore...
Anyway, I have a just about pristine honor 7x. Not sure if it's pixel 4xl sized, but it works. Let's say $50?