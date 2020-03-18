WTB: beefy GPU

I have a 1080 currently, but am wanting to game at 4k.
Let me know what you got, stronger preference towards nvidia silicon.
Would entertain trading this GPU and/or an x99 mobo/cpu/ram or cash towards another GPU.
If nothing makes sense, no wrong answers and will wait for next release and go top of the line.
