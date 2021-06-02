WTB: Battlenet GCs FT/S: Steam Deck, 14" MacBook Pro, Corsair H150i Pro, Drop CTRL

BattleNet Gift Cards. Looking to see how disappointing the new COD:MW2 game is.

Steam Deck. 512GB version. $550 shipped. <12 hours of use. Comes with all original goodies: Fastest storage Premium anti-glare etched glass Exclusive carrying case Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

Apple MacBook Pro 14". 8C/4C M1 Pro. AppleCare+ Expires on Mar 29, 2025. Looking for $1500 shipped. Pending currently. 16GB RAM. 512GB Storage.

Corsair H150i Pro RGB 360mm CPU cooler. CIB, used w/ my 9900k at 4.9GHz. $80 + shipping. Pictures

Drop CTRL keyboard w/ MX Browns. Used, bought from fellow forum member. Looking for $140 Shipped CONUS. Pictures: Linky

Fitbit Charge 3 - 2 Chargers + wristbands - Free with a purchase, just let me know you want it.

Spoiler: Sold Items SOLD/Traded ITEMS:

Alienware Prebuilt with RTX 3080 Sold to a member at cost.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon sold to a member.

EVGA 3080 XC3 Hybrid. Sold locally.

EVGA 3060 XC Bundle from Antonline. ALL BNIB. Looking for $696 + Shipping CONUS. Comes with the items below. Sold TO rewted.

Comes with the items below. Sold TO rewted. Nvidia RTX 3070 Founders Edition. Trade for EVGA or Founders edition 3080. Will add $$ on top to even out value. Traded w/ kirbyrj.

Traded w/ kirbyrj. EVGA 3080Ti FTW3 HydroCopper. Willing to trade for an EVGA non-LHR 3060Ti, 3070, 3080 or 3090 or PS5 + $$/GPU. I will expect some $$ if lower tier card, will add on top for 3090. BNIB. Traded w/ the_real_7.

Traded w/ the_real_7. Xbox One X. CIB. Mint condition. Upgraded to XSX. $275 Shipped. Or trade for a OLED Switch + $$. SOLD to Joust

Apple M1 iPad Pro 12.9" Space Grey + Black Apple Magic KB + White Apple Smart Folio + Apple Pencil 2 Bundle.

Keychron K2 Keyboard, RGB, mint. Sold to ChrisTX12

Aorus z390 Master + 9900K combo. Ran at 4.9 all cores with 360mm AIO. $300 + shipping. Sold to lopoetve, waiting for go ahead to ship per buyer's request.

Sold to lopoetve, waiting for go ahead to ship per buyer's request. EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 12GB. Sold at cost elsewhere.

Xbox Series X - CIB. Sold locally.

Nintendo switch.OG model, XAW1005XXXXXX serial. Comes complete in box. Should be hackable due to low serial #, I have NOT attempted to do so, console is NOT banned

Xbox Series X - BNIB, sealed, bought from a fellow [H]. Sold to a member.

Apple Watch Ultra with Orange Alpine Loop. AC+ expires September 2024.

Hi folks,Got a few items for trade & sale. Thanks for looking.Let me know if you have any questions.G&S PAYMENTS FROM ANYONE WITH NO HEATWARE OR PURCHASE/SALE FEEDBACK IS NOT ACCEPTED.(If you didn’t read any of this and send payment via G&S, I will refund you what I receive but PayPal keeps the fee. You have been warned.)I am more than happy to send you videos or have a FaceTime/video call to show you that all items are in perfect working condition.Thank you.Heat is in my sig. 100% positive, 65+ and counting