  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

[WTB] Battlefield 6 code, Pixel 10 Pro XL / 9 Pro XL, Framework 16, MSI Claw 8 AI+

H

hellfire88

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 28, 2004
Messages
2,921
Hi All, as per the title, I'm looking to get a few things:

- Battlefield 6 code
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL or 9 Pro XL, must be 512GB of storage or more, no cracks on screen or body
- Framework 16 laptop (specs don't matter, actually the lower-end the better. I have my own RAM, SSD, and expansion modules)
- MSI Claw 8 AI+ gaming handheld

Please PM me with what you have, thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top