WTB: B450 matx mobo, cpu, video card, ssd, ram

My daughter's upcoming college animation classes mean that her 5-year old laptop would likely melt in to slag if she even looked at it funny let alone started doing 3D animation for it. She asked if a desktop would be better and more cost effective for the task at hand and asked me to find something that would work for her. So here's what we're looking for:



- AMD B450 (or B550) MICROATX motherboard

- Ryzen 2600 or 3600, one of the newer 1600AF's or a 3300X. May consider other quad-core chips if they're cheap enough.

- A decent mid-range video card that won't break the bank: GTX1660, GTX1060, GTX960/970, RX570, RX580

- 512gb/1TB M.2 SSD

- 16gb DDR4 3200 or better memory



The key word that you should have stuck in your head is "college student" . She's not flush with cash but will still need a machine that will handle her course load for the next 3 years. If you're planning on offering something, please keep that in mind because this is coming out of her wallet, not mine.



Thanks!