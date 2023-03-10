WTB: ATX PSU with 80mm exhaust

Looking for a replacement PSU for a (just tonite) dead Enermax PSU. No real power requirements as this is a Pfsense router with lower power components. I'd prefer something not super old.



The only real requirement is that is utilizes an 80mm cooling solution as the 2u rack case this system is in doesn't allow for top/bottom venting PSu (for obv reasons).



Please hmu with what you have. Doesn't have to be modular or anything fancy (tho it'd be nice, it's not required). Just a solid not too old unit that can power a quad core Xeon Pfsense box. TIA!