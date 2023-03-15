WTB: Asus Wifi 6 routers (need 2 of them)

Looking to augment my Asus Aimesh setup with additional Wifi 6 routers. Right now I run an Asus AX86U as the main router and some older Asus Wifi 5 units (with Ethernet backhaul) at the far ends of the house. Works fine but I'd like to bump it up to Wifi 6 all around, now that we've got more phones/laptops/etc in the house which can utilize the newer standard.



Anyone have a spare AX82U or AX58U or similar? I don't necessarily need anything as nice as my AX86U for the mesh units, so the lower-end stuff should be fine (but maybe not the bottom of the barrel AX55 as I had some bad experiences with that one).



Mix and match would be fine too, don't necessarily need a matching pair.