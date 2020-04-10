WTB: Asus T129215SU 6pin fan

So this is a very long shot request, but if anyone has a stock cooler from any of the Asus strix series cards with 3 fans found on 980ti and above, ati rx580 seems to be sporting them as well. I would be eternally in your debt if you would sell me the fans or even the whole stock cooler if I must.



The first fan in my chain of three has seized up and fallen apart. Since this is the fan with an rpm signal, my video card goes full bore when it comes up to temp where 0rpm state ends and the fans are supposed to kick on. It thinks none of the fans are spinning and cranks the remaining 2 up to 100%. This is also impossible to control through software as the software reads the rpms as zero since the signal is carried from the dead fan. I have an order in for a replacement set from China, which is where all the ones on ebay ship from, and its looking like it might be quite some time before/if I actually get them.



Fans look like this.



heat: wheels617





thanks so much!