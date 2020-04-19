[WTB] Asus RT-AC68R

kittmaster

Looking for this exact router as a 2nd mesh node for the remainder of my project.

Wheels617 sold me his and it works great (again thanks!)

If you have this router, please let me know what you want for it.

PM me or reply here, either works.

Thanks,
Chris

heatware: kittmaster
 
