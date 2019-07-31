WTB: Asus ROG rampage extreme x48

I need ROG motherboard for an old school project. Specically the x48 extreme.

Does not have to come with accessories the I/O panel will do just fine or even if thats not available, still the board should be able to post and work pe



The x48 will ultimately be dissected and assemble into something new. (Might get wasted) so i am not looking to spend much on it.

I will appreciate if someone has one and wants to make the project happen. I am looking forward to do this kind of project from a while now.





Edit: Found other items.