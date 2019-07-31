WTB: Asus ROG rampage extreme x48

I need ROG motherboard for an old school project. Specically the x48 extreme.
Does not have to come with accessories the I/O panel will do just fine or even if thats not available, still the board should be able to post and work pe

The x48 will ultimately be dissected and assemble into something new. (Might get wasted) so i am not looking to spend much on it.
I will appreciate if someone has one and wants to make the project happen. I am looking forward to do this kind of project from a while now.


Edit: Found other items.
 
Last edited:
I need a cpu fast for my x299 motherboard as a primary setup.
Someone might have one.
 
I actually have two Intel D5400XS motherboards. One of them is an actual retail board I bought due to some issues I had with my engineering sample. I'd probably be willing to sell the retail version.
 
Dan_D said:
I actually have two Intel D5400XS motherboards. One of them is an actual retail board I bought due to some issues I had with my engineering sample. I'd probably be willing to sell the retail version.
Pm sent

Bump
 
