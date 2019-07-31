WTB: Asus ROG p67, z68, z77 mobo and ROG rampage x48 extreme

I need these ROG motherboards for an old school project. Especially the x48 extreme.

Does not have to come with accessories the I/O panel will do just fine or even if thats not available, still the board should post.



The x48 will ultimately be dissected and assemble into something new. (Might get wasted) so i am not looking to spend much on it.



Secondly any ROG p67, z68, z77 board. Preference is towards full atx board. Again bare board will do just fine but it should post. I/O panel is a must.