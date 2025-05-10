  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB Asus GTX 1080 HSF/compatible cooler

S

Siriso

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2009
Messages
213
I have an Asus GTX 1080 8G (non Ti) (STRIX-GTX1080-A8G-GAMING) that has had a catastrophic fan failure.
I've got some case fans zip-tied over it now but I'd like to preserve what little vanity I have left and get something a bit less ... "that guy at the lan.."

I'm hoping someone here has a pull-off HSF or anything that will mount to this properly (even a waterblock, since I have enough extra fittings that I can plumb it in) that they didn't just toss that they can let go pretty cheap. I'm in NW Georgia, US, if someone local has something.
 
