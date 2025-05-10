WTB Asus GTX 1080 HSF/compatible cooler

I have an Asus GTX 1080 8G (non Ti) (STRIX-GTX1080-A8G-GAMING) that has had a catastrophic fan failure.
I've got some case fans zip-tied over it now but I'd like to preserve what little vanity I have left and get something a bit less ... "that guy at the lan.."
I'm hoping someone here has a pull-off HSF or anything that will mount to this properly (even a waterblock, since I have enough extra fittings that I can plumb it in) that they didn't just toss that they can let go pretty cheap. I'm in NW Georgia, US, if someone local has something.
