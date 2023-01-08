WTB: Asus B550-Plus Tuf Motherboard

This may be far fetched but might be worth a try. I'm looking for an Asus B550-Plus Tuf Motherboard in either Wifi or non-wifi variant or ATX or MATX variant.
I'm looking to build a Linux machine to compile code, and it seems this board works great under linux. Not looking at other brands at the moment. Let me know if you can part with yours.
