Hey guys. Looking to purchase an Asus brand B450 motherboard for $70 and a ROG Strix 1060/580 for $120/$140 respectively. It's going in a Corsair case with iCue fan hub, software, and SP120 fans so looking to make it all my components sync together with Aura Sync. Alternately a ROG Strix B350 would also work. Really any motherboard with the Aura Sync feature.



If you want to sell, let me know! Thanks