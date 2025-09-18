WTB: Around a 1000W psu and thinking about storage of various types as well

CleanSlate
Supreme [H]ardness
Posting from my phone so I'll edit later to make it pretty. Not sure 100% about price for PSU yet but let's say up to $150 range? Open to other offers if the PSU is quality
Storage, quality nvme 4tb - again, not 100% on price here. For starters let's say up to $200.
A backup USB 3.1+ drive of 10-20tb which doesn't require a specific software to be installed to access the drive which I believe some require or a small NAS of some sort. Open to offers here, not sure of the pricea as it's a wide range here. Up to $300 maybe - timeline for buying is a bit sketchy here as well, this is more curiosity to see what's out there.
Thanks for reading,
Clean
