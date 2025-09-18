  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Around a 1000W psu and thinking about storage of various types as well

CleanSlate

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 28, 2003
Messages
5,260
Posting from my phone so I'll edit later to make it pretty. Not sure 100% about price for PSU yet but let's say up to $150 range? Open to other offers if the PSU is quality

Storage, quality nvme 4tb - again, not 100% on price here. For starters let's say up to $200.

A backup USB 3.1+ drive of 10-20tb which doesn't require a specific software to be installed to access the drive which I believe some require or a small NAS of some sort. Open to offers here, not sure of the pricea as it's a wide range here. Up to $300 maybe - timeline for buying is a bit sketchy here as well, this is more curiosity to see what's out there.

Thanks for reading,
Clean
 
I've got an Enermax MaxRevo 1350W PSU that's in great shape. Would let it go for $100 + 25 shipping (it's heavy!) PM me if interested.
 
