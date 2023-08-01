WTB: Apple Watch or Fitbit

Hey all.

My girl's Fitbit charge 3 display is barely visible. I am considering upgrading her to a new tracker, watch, or something similar.
She is interested in an Apple watch (has an iPhone) and is also comfortable with the Fitbit.

Priorities

Price
I've seen Apple watch SE come up for ~$100. Throw something at me for other models.

Battery Life
Apple watch understandably day-ish life. She does like the 5-7 day battery of the Fitbit.

Condition
Not the most important, but would like something in good to very good condition.

Heat under Triolent
Thanks!
 
