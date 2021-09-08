WTB: Apple Keyboard, Track Ball Mouse, and 10U or Bigger Rack

D

Durvelle27

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 5, 2012
Messages
2,527
Hey guys, Looking for a few things. A apple keyboard, trackball mouse, and server rack that is 10U or bigger
 
R

RiDDLeRThC

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 13, 2002
Messages
3,961
looking for one with or without a number pad? I've got one without a number pad new in box, never been unwrapped and one with a number pad that has been opened but barely used.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top