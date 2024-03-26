WTB Any Intel NUC or Ryzen Mini PC or HP Elitedesk

Hi,
Looking for a tiny tiny tiny PC. Can be a Intel NUC or HP EliteDesk or those Ryzen mini PC's. Prefer NUC due to smaller form factor. The generation of the NUC does not matter too much as long as it is a "core series" CPU and it has 8GB of RAM and 4 actual cores or more. I am looking for the cheapest possible option, shipped. Must come with AC adapter/power supply. This will be used to replace a raspberry pi. Definitely do not need any modern tech.
Best,
Chris
Last edited: