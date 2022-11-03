WTB Android phone, last try before Swappa.........$200.00........Maybe more.......Must still be getting updates.

Really prefer doing business on the H but my Pixel 4xl is starting to shut down randomly and showing imminent signs of death.

Let me know what you have and I may be able to go a few bucks more if you have something nice with accessories that is still getting updates. FYI I use PPal G&S, have been here forever and have great HEAT.

I am looking for a perfect screen and excellent batter life but willing to accept a scratched up case.