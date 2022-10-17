WTB - >>> Android Phone for good price <<< WTB

WTB nice Android phone for nice price, prefer near new only, no cracked screens, ghetto phones,(jk) etc.Galaxy S20 /21 /22 familyGalaxy Note 10 or 20, any modelPixel 5/ 5A /6 /6A /7, any modelOR I'll consider anything from 2018 on...LMK via PM what you have and priceTHANKSlong story, I use an S5 Active, on original battery still lasts 2 days, works flawlessly even now.#@%&! Tesla App won't run after they updated it so, after 7 years time for new phone