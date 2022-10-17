WTB - >>> Android Phone for good price <<< WTB

WTB nice Android phone for nice price :cool:
Unlocked or ATT, prefer near new only, no cracked screens, ghetto phones,(jk) etc.

Galaxy S20 /21 /22 family
Galaxy Note 10 or 20, any model
Pixel 5/ 5A /6 /6A /7, any model
OR I'll consider anything from 2018 on...LMK via PM what you have and price

THANKS
long story, I use an S5 Active, on original battery still lasts 2 days, works flawlessly even now.
#@%&! Tesla App won't run after they updated it so, after 7 years time for new phone :p
 
Try uninstalling the update or side loading an older version? I may have an older Tesla apk laying around
 
