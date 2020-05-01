WTB: AMD RX 460 / RX 550 / any other cheap as chips GCN 3rd / 4th gen graphics card

Hi chaps,

I'm looking for a graphics card for an old workstation. I'm not much fussed about performance, but I'd really like headache-free(ish) AMDGPU (Linux) driver support.

So, this means either GCN 3rd gen cards ( R9 285 / R9 380 / ...); or GCN 4th gen cards (RX 460 / RX 540 / RX 550 / ...). Nothing high-end, really. Also, ideally something under $50 shipped.

If you've got a card like that in a drawer somewhere, let me know.
 
