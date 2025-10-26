WTB: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6950 XT, or Nvidia 3080

WTB: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6950 XT GPU, or Nvidia 3080. Shipped to 91320 (SoCal). No real brand preference, and don't require the original box. Can pickup in the greater Ventura County and Los Angeles areas as well. Upgrading my daughter's GPU from a RX 5700 XT.
Items that I have that could be used as a partial trade:
1. G.SKill Ripjaws S5
DDR5-6800 CL34-45-45-108 1.40V 32GB (2x16GB) Intel XMP - F5-6800J3445G16GX2-RS5K. Bought here but never tested (as I don't have a DDR5 mboard). It is a matching pair, in the retail clamshell. Should work.
2. 3 x Intel Engineering Sample (ES) Intel LGA-1700 socket (DDR4 or DDR5 RAM) CPU's, including 1 x QXQ3 (ES), which is around a i9-12700 equivalent, but with the CPU lanes missing and reduced clock speeds, and 2 x QXQ4 (ES), which is around a i7-12700 equivalent CPU, but with the CPU lanes missing, and reduced clock speeds. The QXQ3 is an engineering sample (ES) of the Intel Core i9-12900 processor. It features 16 cores and 24 threads, with a base clock speed of 1.2 GHz. The QXQ4 is an engineering sample (ES) of the Intel Core i7-12700 processor. It features 12 cores and 20 threads, with a base clock speed of 4.0 GHz. All ES CPU's have been tested on MSI Z690 motherboard and operate fine; great for high thread count apps, like video transcoding. Bought here.
3. 1 x 16 GB SK Hynix 16GB 2RX8 DDR4 SO-DIMM PC4-21300 2666MHZ Memory Module HMA82GS6JJR8N-VK. Tested working.
4. 2 x 2 GB Samsung 1Rx8 DDR3 SO-DIMM PC3-12800S 1600MHZ Memory Modules. Untested, but should work.
5. Fanatec Porsche 918 RSR Sim Racing Steering Wheel, with upgraded magnetic shifter paddles (the original are not magnetic), with the carrying bag and the original retail box. Tested.
6. ASUS RT-AC1900 (T-Mobile branded) WiFi router. Tested.
7. PayPal.
8. A few Costco Shop cards, that add up to the value of a 6900xt card. for local sale.
9. Venmo, PayPal, or Zelle, for local sale (after I can see the video card stress tested / benchmarked locally).
My HeatWare: https://www.heatware.com/u/330
